PA Justices To Settle Line-Item Veto Power Dispute

HARRISBURG (AP) – A Pennsylvania case that pits the governor against the Legislature in a battle over the line-item veto could rebalance the exercise of power during the state’s annual budget negotiations. The state Supreme Court recently announced it will hold oral arguments next month in the challenge brought by state senators of both parties against then-Gov. Tom Corbett in 2014, after he blue-lined millions of dollars in spending, including special funds controlled by top legislative leaders. Commonwealth Court ruled just over a year ago that governors have the authority under the state constitution to veto individual provisions in what is a major budget package of amendments to the Fiscal Code. The Supreme Court justices have to decide if they agree or if governors can only veto the Fiscal Code amendments en masse.

Related