Report Shows Savings In PA Corrections Department

HARRISBURG – A report requested by Sen. David Argall of Berks & Schuylkill Counties shows the state could save considerable tax dollars on its overtime spending within the Corrections Department. The report found it is more cost-effective to hire a new corrections officer than pay an existing officer overtime. Each new corrections officer hired would save taxpayers $31,000 in the first year and $47,000 in the second year. The Legislative Budget and Finance Committee, which compiled the report, suggested that the department should avoid future hiring freezes on security staff and recommends the department include medical transportation when calculating staffing needs, require state correctional institutions to justify overtime needs, and require a uniform time tracking system for better accuracy and oversight. You can read the report BY CLICKING HERE.



