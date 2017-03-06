Work On A PA Financial Rescue Plan

HARRISBURG – Many in Pennsylvania are very concerned about the fiscal condition of the state in the future. Lebanon County Rep. Frank Ryan is working with some of his colleagues on a state financial rescue plan. He says property taxes and the public pension liability are two big issues that can be dealt with effectively if lawmakers take appropriate action. Ryan says if you don’t take corrective action now, the problems will become so severe that they can’t be solved. The financial rescue plan comes up with a methodology to start solving the problems before they can’t be solved. By implementing the financial rescue plan now and start the process within two to four years, Ryan says he’s convinced we can solve both problems and protect the financial viability of the Commonwealth. Otherwise, Ryan says we are going to go by the wayside of the steel, coal, and railroad industry in Pennsylvania and he says he can’t let that happen.

Related