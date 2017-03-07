Area Senators Seek Transparency In Collective Bargaining

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Senators Ryan Aument and Scott Martin introduced proposals that would provide transparency to the process of negotiating salary and benefits for government and public school employees. Both cited the importance of ensuring transparency in the collective bargaining process since the results of those deals are ultimately paid by taxpayers and can lead to tax increases, strikes, and other disruptions in the lives of Pennsylvanians. Collective bargaining negotiations are currently exempt from government transparency laws. Aument’s legislation would remove the current exemption of collective bargaining from the Sunshine Act. Martin’s bill would add collective bargaining to the classification of information that is available to the public under the state’s Right To Know Law. Twelve states already require access to collective bargaining of public-sector employees.

