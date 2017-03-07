Cyberattack Still Idling PA Senate Democrats

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania’s top state Senate Democrat says no ransom has been paid to resolve a “ransomware” cyberattack on caucus computers that’s being investigated by the FBI. Senate Democrats’ computer network remained inaccessible Monday after the attack was discovered early Friday. Senate Democrats say Microsoft is trying to figure out who penetrated the network and how. Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa would not discuss what ransom was demanded, and says Senate Democrats are focused on restoring access to the network. An FBI spokeswoman says under Department of Justice policy the agency won’t provide any update on an ongoing investigation unless or until charges are filed. A ransomware attack is typically aimed at stealing sensitive information in an attempt to be paid for the data’s return.

