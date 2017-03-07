Juice Order At Chinese Buffet Sends Children To Hospital

LANCASTER COUNTY – Authorities are continuing their investigation after two children suffered burn-type injuries to their mouths and throats after drinking what they believed to be apple juice at a Chinese buffet in Lancaster County. Both remained hospitalized Monday in stable condition after their visit to the Star Buffet and Grill in East Lampeter Township. Police say the 10-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl suffered blistering and were vomiting. They say a third child and an adult had less severe reactions. Manager Steve Weng says he doesn’t know how it happened. He says the apple juice was poured from a half-gallon purchased from a local grocery store and served in disposable cups. The state Agriculture Department says an inspector is looking into how the restaurant stores cleaning chemicals.

