Lancaster Co. Steel Company Sends Girders To New york

WILLIAMSPORT – A steel fabrication company in Pennsylvania has shipped off the last of its supersized steel girders to be used in construction of New York’s new $4 billion Tappan Zee Bridge over the Hudson River. The two girders that left High Steel Structures LLC in Williamsport on Tuesday morning weigh around 80 tons apiece. The biggest one is 130 feet long – almost half the length of a football field. The girders are riding on specially rigged trucks en route to the Port of Coeymans, south of Albany. From there they will be floated down the Hudson River on barges to the construction site. Work on the new Tappan Zee Bridge began in 2013, next to the old bridge, which opened in 1955. Traffic on one of the two three-mile spans could start rolling later this year. The headquarters of High Steel are located in Lancaster County.

