MD Senate Repeals Call To Amend U.S. Constitution

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – The Maryland Senate has voted to nullify four previous calls to the U.S. Congress to hold a constitutional convention. The Senate voted 34-13 for the resolution. One Republican joined 33 Democrats to support the resolution. Thirteen Republicans opposed it. The Maryland General Assembly has passed four calls for a convention since the 1930s to amend the U.S. Constitution. The last one in the 1970s called for an amendment that requires a balanced federal budget. Other applications involved restoring school prayer, ending the federal income tax, and calling for legislative autonomy on apportionment of state legislative bodies. The resolution was part of a package of initiatives Maryland Democrats outlined in January out of concern for what could happen during a constitutional convention during the Trump Administration.

Related