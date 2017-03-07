PA Auditor General Says Legal Pot Would Reap Tax Dollars

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania’s elected fiscal watchdog says the state government could help its chronic budget deficit by raking in tax revenues from the legalization of recreational marijuana. Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said Monday the state could bring in $200 million or more annually, based on what has occurred during legalization in Colorado. DePasquale calls the legalization of recreational marijuana something that “can be both good socially and fiscally.” Pennsylvania has legalized medical marijuana and is in the process of setting up a system to grow, sell, and regulate it. Twenty states have decriminalized marijuana.

