Toomey Says Repeal Of Medicaid Expansion Must Be Negotiated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania says dealing with the Medicaid expansion in a repeal of President Obama’s health care law must be a “negotiated agreement.” Toomey also said that the sickest people should be covered through a high-risk pool that is subsidized by the government to make it affordable. Toomey’s comments came during a stop at Philadelphia’s KYW-TV, where he answered questions submitted online. Toomey is critical of ObamaCare, and says a transition to a new health insurance system could take a couple years. He gave no details about what he thinks should replace the Medicaid expansion or whether he supports ending the extra federal subsidy under the Medicaid expansion for millions covered in Pennsylvania and other states.

