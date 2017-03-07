Wolf Says Gambling Expansion Must Mean New Revenue

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf is not ruling out any particular kind of casino-style gambling expansion under consideration by lawmakers, but he says tax revenue to the state can’t be a zero-sum game. Wolf said that he’ll look for gambling expansion that brings in new revenue to the deficit-wracked state government. Wolf made the comments during an interview with the editorial board of Pennlive.com. Some lawmakers warn that gambling expansion could cannibalize existing forms of gambling or the state lottery. Wolf’s $32.3 billion budget plan for the fiscal year starting July 1 counts on $250 million from new gambling revenue, without identifying a source. The Republican-controlled Legislature is considering expanding casino-style gambling to bars, Pennsylvania’s six international airports, off-track horse-racing betting parlors, and online sites run by licensed casinos.

