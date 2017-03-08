A Tougher Time To Raise State Taxes

HARRISBURG – Legislation making it more difficult for the PA General Assembly to raise taxes has been introduced. The proposed Tax Limitation Amendment to the state Constitution would require a two-thirds vote of the General Assembly to increase taxes. Bill sponsor, Sen. John DiSanto of Dauphin & Perry Counties says, “Historically, the Legislature has been increasing taxes on our citizens instead of reforming government and controlling spending. As a result, Pennsylvanians now shoulder the fifteenth-highest state and local tax burden in the country.” PA taxpayers see 10.2% of their income go to state and local taxes, according to the Tax Foundation, a nonprofit, independent tax policy organization. The Commonwealth’s state and local tax burden is $18,354 per family of four or $4,588 per capita. Over 30 states operate under tax or expenditure limitations, making Pennsylvania in the minority of states with no such controls. As a proposed constitutional amendment, the measure must be approved in two consecutive legislative sessions, and then placed before the voters in a referendum.

