Area Congressmen Weigh-In On ObamaCare Repeal Bill

WASHINGTON, DC – Two area congressmen have commented on the ObamaCare repeal bill. Congressman Lloyd Smucker said, “Obamacare has failed the American people. In 2010, supporters of the health care law said costs would go down. Instead, families and individuals across Pennsylvania face skyrocketing premiums and deductibles they simply cannot afford. They have been forced off their plans and forced to find new doctors. It’s time for change. While more work needs to be done, the American Health Care Act is a good start to ensuring Pennsylvanians will have access to the care they need at a price they can afford. I will work with my colleagues in the House to advance this critical legislation, and will fight for a stable transition to a better system for everyone.” Congressman Scott Perry said, “The Affordable Care Act is broken; it has increased the cost of health insurance for millions, caused many to lose their health insurance, and hurt the majority of hard working people trying to earn a living. For every person that ACA loyalists claim has been helped by this law, another opted out of it altogether. While I support the repeal, I’m still concerned about the alternative. We need something that significantly reduces costs, increases access, provides the flexibility to choose your coverage, and re-connects patients with their providers – with less decision-making by the insurance companies. I agree with President Trump that this is a starting point for negotiation. I’ll continue to seek and hear your thoughts as the Congress moves forward in the replacement process.”

