GOP Health Care Bill Criticized

HARRISBURG (AP) – A Republican plan in Congress to replace ObamaCare is coming under criticism. Gov. Tom Wolf said it would leave fewer people insured and hurt seniors, the disabled, and people seeking addiction treatment. The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania says it would shift costs to the working poor, threaten coverage for Medicaid enrollees, and jeopardize the ability of hospitals to maintain access to care. The criticism came after Republicans unveiled the bill. House committee votes on the measure are scheduled for today.

