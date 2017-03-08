Grand Jury Empaneled For Major Lancaster County Crimes

LANCASTER – Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman has empaneled an investigative grand jury, the fifth-ever in the county, to hear testimony in unsolved major crimes. The grand jury – which has subpoena power, but not indictment ability – will begin hearing cases in Lancaster County Court this month. Thirty Lancaster County residents were recently selected by a county judge to serve on the panel. Sessions will be held monthly with 23 jurors typically sitting at each hearing; 15 are required for a quorum. A grand jury has unique subpoena powers in that witness subpoenaed to testify could be jailed in contempt of court, if uncooperative. Stedman said only unsolved homicides and other major crimes will be taken before the grand jury. Cases, including unsolved homicides, are already lined up for testimony. However, they are not disclosing which cases, per grand-jury laws. The grand jury, the second Stedman has empaneled, is expected to convene for 18 months. Previous grand juries were empaneled in 1995, 2001, 2005, and 2011.

