PA School Curriculum Proposal Addresses Fake News

HARRISBURG – Legislation has been introduced which would require the establishment of a media literacy curriculum for students in grades K-12, in an effort to combat the rise of fake news. House Bill 661 requires the Department of Education, in consultation with the PA State Board of Education, to develop a media literacy curriculum within 6 months of the bill’s effective date. The curriculum may include, but is not limited to: developing critical thinking skills; understanding how media messages shape culture and society; identifying targeted marketing strategies; naming techniques of persuasion; recognizing bias and misinformation; discovering parts of a story that are not being told; and evaluating media messages based on personal experiences and skills. It would also require the Department of Education to create a list of resources and materials on media literacy for school districts and ensure approved media literacy training opportunities are available for use in professional development programs for teachers. Other states have introduced similar legislation and colleges have begun developing courses on the subject.

