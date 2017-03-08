PennDOT Trains Staff To Be Alert For Human Trafficking

HARRISBURG – PennDOT is training its front line Driver License Center staff to notice signs of human trafficking. PennDOT is working with the Pennsylvania Public Transportation Association to help arrange the training for their operators as well, and is sharing trafficking awareness information with commercial drivers who visit Driver License Centers. PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards says they want to do their part to help spot victims and get them assistance. As of Jan. 13, every transit agency director across Pennsylvania has been trained, and PennDOT expects its Driver License Center and transit agency staff to be trained by summer 2017. PennDOT is also distributing wallet cards to CDL holders and applicants at its Driver License Centers, which contain information regarding how to report a tip to law enforcement when suspecting human trafficking activities. Pennsylvania enacted Act 105 in 2014 to define human trafficking and give law enforcement tools needed to go after traffickers.

