Wolf Says Gambling Expansion Must Mean New Revenue

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf is not ruling out any kind of casino-style gambling expansion under consideration by lawmakers, but he says tax revenue to the state can’t be a zero-sum game. Wolf said he’ll look for gambling expansion that brings in new revenue to the deficit-wracked state government. Some lawmakers warn that gambling expansion could cannibalize existing forms of gambling or the state lottery. Wolf’s $32.3 billion budget plan for the new fiscal year counts on $250 million from new gambling revenue without identifying a source. The Legislature is considering expanding casino-style gambling to bars, Pennsylvania’s six international airports, off-track horse-racing betting parlors, and online sites run by licensed casinos.

