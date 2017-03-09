Jury Selection In Frein Case Underway In Chester County

WEST CHESTER (AP) – About 1,200 people received jury summons in the capital murder trial of a sharpshooter charged with killing a PA State Police trooper and critically wounding another in a 2014 ambush at their barracks. 33-year-old Eric Frein could face the death penalty if he’s convicted in the attack that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and injured Trooper Alex Douglass. Frein led police on a 48-day manhunt before his capture. Over 100 potential jurors are at the Chester County Courthouse where jury selection begins today. An outside jury is being picked due to blanket news coverage in northeastern Pennsylvania, where the ambush occurred.

