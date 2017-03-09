Lawmaker Questions About Handling Of PSP Cadet Scandal

HARRISBURG (AP) – A state lawmaker is questioning how a cheating scandal was handled at the PA State Police Academy. Westmoreland County Rep. Joseph Petrarca told state police officials during a House Appropriations Committee hearing that he wants an independent review of the matter. Petrarca is the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee. Petrarca says dismissed cadets believe they were punished for doing things they were encouraged to do. Specifically, he says they were encouraged to look at study guides from other cadet classes. But Petrarca says dismissed cadets believe that fellow cadets who became troopers did the same thing. Police Commissioner Tyree Blocker says any dismissals were for cause, and that graduated cadets didn’t do the same things. Dozens of cadets from the academy’s March 2016 class were dismissed or resigned.

