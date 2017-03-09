One Less Planned Parenthood In PA

HARRISBURG – There will be one less Planned Parenthood facility in Pennsylvania. A facility in Easton will be closing according to Maria Gallagher with the Pennsylvania Pro Life Federation in Harrisburg. Gallagher said the facility was trying to cater to high school students and younger people and added that people from that area where saddened when Planned Parenthood began offering chemical abortions at the center. The facility is to close at the end of the month.



