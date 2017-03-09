PA Education Secretary Visits Lancaster County School

LANCASTER – PA Education Secretary Pedro Rivera stopped at Lancaster County’s Conestoga Valley High School to meet with teachers, administrators, and students to talk about Gov. Wolf’s vision for improving education. Improving access to quality and innovative programs through enhanced funding is a hallmark of the Schools That Teach initiative, through which Administration officials have visited over three dozen schools since 2015. Also during today’s visit, Rivera outlined recommendations the Department has made regarding changes to the School Performance Profile. After the visit, Conestoga Valley Superintendent Dr. Gerald Huesken said they were able to share some of the district’s priorities and needs and had a productive dialogue on how the state can help their students succeed.

