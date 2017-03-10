Clean Up PA Volunteers Needed

HARRISBURG – Volunteers are needed for this year’s Great American Cleanup of Pennsylvania which runs now through May 31. PennDOT and the state Department of Environmental Protection sponsors the cleanup. Groups participating in PennDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway program, which involves volunteers cleaning roadsides year round, are also encouraged to participate. PennDOT has created a comprehensive webpage that includes all volunteer opportunities available, from the Great American Cleanup of PA and Adopt-A-Highway to Safety Training, Litter Brigades, and more. Find it at www.penndot.gov at the “Roadside Beautification” banner. During last year’s Great American Cleanup, over 5.2 million pounds of litter were collected from Pennsylvania’s roads, trails, and shorelines by 158,821 volunteers. Gloves, trash bags, and safety vests are provided by PennDOT, DEP, and the GLAD Products Company.

