Measure To Help PA Vapor Shops

HARRISBURG – A change to the way Pennsylvania taxes e-cigarette products to help prevent more vapor shops from going out of business has been introduced. Lawmakers added a 40% wholesale tax on vapor products as part of the 2016-17 state budget. The new tax burden has already resulted in the closure of more than 100 small businesses and the loss of several hundred jobs in the industry. The proposal would eliminate the wholesale tax and replace it with a 5-cents per milliliter retail tax on e-liquid. The approach is consistent with levies imposed in other states and would help generate stable revenues for the state without threatening the viability of existing vapor shops.

