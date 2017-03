HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania‘s unemployment rate has dropped two-tenths of a percentage point in January to 5.2%. That’s still higher than the national rate, which was 4.8% for the month. The state Labor Department says total nonfarm jobs were up 15,300 to a record high of over 5.93 million in January. The largest gain was in construction, with 5,900 jobs added. The biggest drop was in manufacturing with 2,700 jobs lost.

