PA Prostate Task Force Report Releases Findings

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Health’s 19-member task force on prostate cancer and related conditions has released its findings. The group identified many areas of concern and acknowledged the need to address the full spectrum of prostate health services for PA men. Sen. Bob Mensch of Berks, Bucks, & Montgomery Counties, who sponsored the legislation which brought about the report, thanked the task force members for their work. Mensch said the information contained in the report provides a comprehensive direction for public policy and prostate health advocates. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among Pennsylvania men and the third most common cause of cancer-related death among the state’s male residents. You can read the entire report BY CLICKING THIS LINK.

