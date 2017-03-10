PA Sues IBM Over $170M Jobless Claims Contract

HARRISBURG (AP) – The Wolf Administration is suing IBM, saying the company failed to deliver on a 2006 contract to build a modern and integrated system to process unemployment claims. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Dauphin County Court. The state says IBM was paid $170 million, but had delivered a failed project when the state let the contract expire in 2013, nearly four years behind schedule and $60 million over budget. It accuses IBM of breach of contract and misrepresenting project information. It seeks undisclosed damages. The lawsuit comes amid a fight between Wolf and Republican senators over how the unemployment compensation system is run and funded.

Related