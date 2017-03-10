State Employees Asked To Offer Money Saving Solutions

HARRISBURG – A new website designed to encourage state employees to suggest ways the Commonwealth could achieve budget savings has been unveiled in Harrisburg by the House Appropriations Committee. The State Employees Achieving Savings website will ask state employees to voice their strategies to streamline agencies and achieve greater efficiency in government. Current employees, as well as former state workers, can use the webpage to submit their ideas, which will then be reviewed and potentially implemented. They can opt to remain anonymous or make themselves available for follow-up information. The web address is www.pabudget.com/report.aspx.

