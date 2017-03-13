Body Found By Kayakers In Berks County

READING (AP) – Authorities in Berks County are investigating the death of a man whose body was found by kayakers in the Schuylkill River about 2 p.m. Sunday in Exeter Township, near Reading. The dead man is believed to have been in his 50s or 60s and does not match the description of a man reported missing last month. That man, 26-year-old Bradley Verret of Reading has yet to be found. The kayakers were searching for Verret when they found the other corpse. Verret was last seen leaving Trooper Thorn’s restaurant in Reading on Feb. 7.

