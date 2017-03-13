Wolf Deploys National Guard Ahead Of The Storm

Posted on by GregBarton

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf is deploying members of the National Guard and announcing travel restrictions ahead of a winter storm that could bring a foot or more of snow to eastern Pennsylvania. Wolf said today that speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph on all interstates and expressways east of central Pennsylvania’s Interstate 99 beginning at 10 p.m. Monday. Empty trailers, towed trailers, buses, RVs and motorcycles are banned from those roadways until Tuesday evening. Wolf also says approximately 700 National Guard members are being deployed, along with more than 2,000 snow plows. He’s signed a disaster emergency proclamation.

GOV. TOM WOLF

