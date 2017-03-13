Make Sure Your Dog Is Licensed

HARRISBURG – No one wants to think about the family dog getting lost, but in the event that does happen, a dog license is the best way to make sure your furry friend gets home safely, according to PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. March is Dog License Awareness Month in Pennsylvania. State law requires a current license for all dogs at least three months old, but according to estimates from the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement, fewer than half of all dogs in the Commonwealth are licensed, although rates vary by county. The fee for an annual dog license is $6.50, or $8.50 if the animal is not spayed or neutered. Lifetime licenses are available for dogs that have permanent identification like a microchip or tattoo. Older adults and persons with disabilities may be eligible for discounts. Owners who fail to license their dogs could face a fine of up to $300 for each unlicensed dog. For more information, visit www.licenseyourdogpa.pa.gov or call the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement at 717-787-3062.

