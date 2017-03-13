Neighbors Die In Same Lancaster County Building

LANCASTER (AP) – The bodies of two men were found dead in separate apartments in the same Lancaster County building. Lancaster Police say tests were done for carbon monoxide in the building in the 600 block of Marietta Avenue, but no trace of the deadly gas was found. Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamontoni says autopsies show 62-year-old James Mackey and 53-year-old Donald Miller Sr. died of natural causes. The coroner didn’t say which man died first, but says they died days apart and that both had “multiple medical problems.” One was found dead about 7:30 p.m. Sunday. When a tenant went down the hall to check on a neighbor, that man was also found dead. Both lived on the third floor of the same building. There are four apartments on the building’s third floor.

