PPL Prepares Customers For Possible Power Outages

UNDATED – PPL is also preparing for the winter storms as the potential is there for power outages. They have prepared hundreds of line workers, electricians and other skilled technicians to work around the clock if need be. They are asking that you help prepare by charging phones or other devices, bookmark their website to stay up to date, stay away from downed wires, report any power outages at 1 800-DIAL-PPL and have a prepared storm kit that includes, batteries, flashlight, canned food, bottled water, medications, first-aid supplies anything you might need for your pets too.

