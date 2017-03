HARRISBURG – A winter storm is expected to arrive in our region later tonight. Meteorologist Heather Zehr says a system from the mid-West will combine with a system along the coast to bring us plenty of snow. Heather says expect 12-18 inches of snow for our region. WDAC’s Winter Watch will have weather related announcements for you during the storm. PennDOT and road crews are already preparing to tackle the roads. Pennsylvanians are urged to prepare now in order to be safe during the storm.

Related