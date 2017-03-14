Be Alert For Scams During The Snow

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro alerted consumers and businesses to be on the lookout for scams that could arise from the snowstorm. The Bureau of Consumer Protection in the past has received complaints from the public following significant snowstorms or natural disasters. The complaints have included home repair schemes, snow plow operators, government loan or grant schemes, and fraudulent disaster-related fundraising efforts. Shapiro encouraged consumers to be wary of individuals who approach you with stories of “just being in the neighborhood” or other unsolicited offers that seem “too good to be true.” Consumers with questions or problems related to disaster-recovery scams to call the Bureau of Consumer Protection hotline at 1-800-441-2555 or go to www.attorneygeneral.com.

Related