The Nor’Easter Continues Around The Region

STATE COLLEGE – The Nor’easter continues to bring snow and sleet along the East Coast. Meteorologist Heather Zehr says sleet and snow will continue for the early part of the afternoon, but will turn over to all snow before ending. Total snow accumulations will be 6-12 inches in and around Lancaster while areas of only snow will have about a foot-and-a-half of snow. Heather says snow will begin to diminish as the day progresses with flurries into tonight. She says expect the winds to also increase. Road crews are out plowing so if you can stay off the roads today that will help in keeping them drive-able.

