“then know this, you and all the people of Israel: It is by the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, whom you crucified but whom God raised from the dead, that this man stands before you healed. Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to mankind by which we must be saved.”” — Acts 4:10,12 Copyright © 1973, 1978, 1984, 2011 by Biblica . Powered by BibleGateway.com