Area Hospitals To Come Under PinnacleHealth

HARRISBURG – PinnacleHealth and UPMC have signed a letter of intent to pursue an affiliation that would position PinnacleHealth to expand healthcare services in central Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, Lancaster Regional Medical Center, Heart of Lancaster Regional Medical Center in Lititz, Memorial Hospital of York, and Carlisle Regional Medical Center will be acquired by PinnacleHealth in a separate transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the summer of 2017, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

