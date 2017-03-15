Legislative Package Cracks Down On Illegal Immigration In PA

HARRISBURG – A package of bills designed to reduce illegal immigration and curtail government incentives that draw non-citizen aliens to Pennsylvania was unveiled in Harrisburg. The package would mandate employer compliance with the national E-Verify program, introduce penalties for those who knowingly employ illegal aliens, and require state and local law enforcement compliance with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Each of the bills either has been or is expected to be referred to the PA House State Government Committee for consideration.

