Maryland Senate Delays Vote On Paid Sick Leave Bill

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – The Maryland Senate has delayed a vote on a measure to allow workers at companies with 15 or more employees to earn paid sick leave. The Senate was scheduled to vote on the bill yesterday, but senators moved the measure back in the legislative process to make a change. The change would require seasonal employees, such as students who work summer jobs, to provide their employer with a noted from a doctor to verify their illness. Senators approved the change on a voice vote. Senators may vote on the bill today. The House has already passed a version of the bill. The two chambers will have to work out differences between the two measures to pass a bill this year before session ends April 10.

Related