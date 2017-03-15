Rallying For “My Work, My Choice”

HARRISBURG – A bipartisan group of PA House lawmakers rallied in the state Capitol to prevent individuals with disabilities from being forced to sit in the community and leave day programs and sheltered workshops where they are comfortable. Westmoreland County Rep. Eric Nelson led the rally, which was attended by hundreds of supporters, and said lawmakers want to ensure disabled individuals can maintain the ability to have choice in the workplace. The PA Department of Human Services proposed changing how it administers its home and community-based waivers. To be eligible, individuals with disabilities would be forced to spend time in the community away from sheltered workshops and day programs where they currently go. The initial proposal would have required individuals to spend 75% of their time in the community, rather than being at day programs or sheltered workshops. Following the rally, the House Human Services Committee conducted a hearing on the topic to gather more information.

