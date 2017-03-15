Storm Passes, But Watch For Wind & Cold

STATE COLLEGE – The snowstorm is over, but now the wind may cause some blowing and drifting of snow. The cold may also cause some refreezing. Road crews have been busy with main roads in good shape, but it’s the secondary roads that you need to be careful. Take it easy and give yourself some extra travel time if you need to drive today. Some speed restrictions for our area have been lifted, but areas to the north still have them in place. Motorists can check road conditions at www.511PA.com. Some schools are closed while others are on a delay today. WDAC’s Winter Watch comes your way around 15 and 45 minutes past the hour or you can find the complete list at wdac.com.

