Bill Easing PA Adoption Process Receives House Support

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved legislation to provide children who have incarcerated parents with stable families in a more timely fashion. House Bill 1530 states that employees of a correctional facility may serve as a signed witness for the adoption of a child whose birth parent is incarcerated. While employees are currently permitted to serve as witnesses, many are unaware of that right or are concerned that the task would require their involvement in court proceedings should the adoption be disputed. Bill sponsor, Chester County Rep. Harry Lewis Jr. says his bill would eliminate the delay that occurs when trying to gather the two required signatures for a valid adoption consent.” The bill now advances to the Senate for consideration.

Related