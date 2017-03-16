Elderly Victims In Fatal House Fire

DENVER – Authorities say a 75-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman died in a Lancaster County house fire. Crews responded to the 100 block of S. 4th Street in Denver Borough around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters say hoarding inside the home made it difficult to battle the blaze. The elderly couple was found in cardiac arrest on the second floor of the home. Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamontoni confirmed that one victim died at the scene while the other died at Ephrata Hospital. The names of the victims have not been released. The cause of the fire does not appear suspicious at this time and remains under investigation.

