Hogan Pledges Veto Of Paid Sick Leave Bill

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he would veto a bill requiring businesses with 15 or more employees to provide paid sick leave. The Republican governor announced his intention during a news conference Wednesday. He says either a bill passed by the House or a measure nearing a vote in the Senate would be “dead on arrival.” Hogan has his own proposal that would provide for paid sick leave for businesses with 50 or more employees. It has not moved forward. There are substantial differences between the House and Senate bills. Those differences would have to be worked out between the two chambers before the legislature’s adjournment on April 10. The Senate would need 29 votes to override a veto. Several of the Senate’s 33 Democrats have expressed concerns about the current bill.

