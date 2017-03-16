Kutztown University Scrubs Pro Life Messages

KUTZTOWN – Alliance Defending Freedom has sent a letter to the president of Kutztown University after officials there scrubbed chalked pro-life messages from the campus’s sidewalks even though the school permits other groups to chalk. Members of the Students for Life chapter at the university wrote life-affirming messages onto various sidewalks and other uncovered walkways on campus as part of National Pro-Life Chalk Day but later learned that university officials used a scrub brush to wash the messages away, saying they were “just following orders.” When students replaced the messages, officials scrubbed some of them away again. ADF Legal Counsel Travis Barham said, “University officials can’t chalk up their censorship to ‘following orders’ to enforce an unconstitutional campus policy.” ADF Attorney Chris Mattox said the university’s guidelines could censor a huge number of messages that officials don’t find palatable. The letter asks the university to avoid the possibility of a lawsuit by issuing a campus-wide statement condemning the scrubbing of Students for Life’s chalked messages, immediately revising its policy to remove all content- and viewpoint-based restrictions and to protect anonymous speech, and requiring all departments, offices, and personnel associated with censoring Students for Life’s speech to attend a seminar on fundamental First Amendment principles. You can read the ADF letter sent to the university by CLICKING HERE.

