ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – The Maryland Senate has passed a measure to require paid sick leave for businesses that have 15 or more employees. The Senate voted 29-18 for the bill on Thursday. The vote is significant, because the Senate would need 29 votes to override a veto from Gov. Larry Hogan, who said Wednesday he would veto the bill in its current form. All of the senators who supported the bill were Democrats. Four Democrats joined 14 Republicans to vote against it.

