PA Tax Credit Scholarships Bill Advances

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved legislation to extend the state’s popular tax credit scholarship programs. House Bill 250 expands the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) by $50 million and the Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit (OSTC) by $25 million—a combined 43% increase. Together, the programs enabled more than 50,000 students to attend the schools of their choice in 2014-15. Tax credit scholarship programs allow businesses to fund scholarships in exchange for a partial tax credit. Students can use these scholarships to attend a private school suited to their needs. More than 500,000 scholarships have been distributed since 2001. The bill now goes to the PA Senate for consideration.

