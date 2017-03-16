Prison Time For Fatal Solanco Crash

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man will serve prison time for being drunk and speeding when he caused a crash that killed a man. 26-year-old Adgery Negron-Alvarado pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while DUI and related counts regarding the Nov. 15, 2015, crash on Route 272 in Drumore Township that killed 79-year-old Richard Owen of Oxford. A judge ordered Negron-Alvarado to serve 4 to 10 years in prison. Police determined Negron-Alvarado had a blood-alcohol level of .10 percent shortly after the crash, and was driving between 91 and 95 miles per hour at the time of impact with Owen’s vehicle.

Related