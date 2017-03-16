“Sanctuary Commonwealth” Bill To Be Introduced

HARRISBURG – Rep. Chris Rabb of Philadelphia plans to introduce a “sanctuary commonwealth” bill. The measure would bar PA law enforcement agencies from using funds, facilities, property, equipment or personnel to investigate, interrogate, detain, detect or arrest people for immigration enforcement purposes. Rabb said some in Harrisburg are busy attacking sanctuary cities, even though they create safer communities. Rabb said his bill would take the burden and cost of enforcing federal immigration law off local and State Police. It would also protect local and state taxpayers from being pressed into paying for the federal government’s failure to enforce its own laws consistently, as well as Congress’ failure to pass long-overdue comprehensive immigration reform.

Related